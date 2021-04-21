Latest News Editor's Choice


National database for all farmers created

A comprehensive national database for all farmers, which will form the foundation of an enhanced Agriculture Information Management System (AIMS), is being set up by the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Ministry.

Growers from smallholders to corporates will be issued unique grower's numbers, with all growers registered, and the numbers will be linked to all agricultural related purchases and transactions.

Lands Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said in terms of the Agricultural Marketing Authority all households have now been entered into a centralised database which in time will include details of all crops such as tobacco and cotton and the livestock producers, so keeping track of every bag, bale and animal.

"This is part of agricultural transformation to make farming a business," he said.

Contractors will also be required to be registered by both the AMA and GMB. AMA officers will be present at all cotton buying points and some grain buying points to monitor and enforce regulations.

Minister Masuka has assured cotton growers who still have outstanding payments from last season that Government was making the needed arrangements and they will be paid soon. "The cotton marketing season for cotton starts May 18," he said.

"Treasury has committed to pay the outstanding farmers subsidy for 2020. Government takes this opportunity to thank all farmers for their patience exhibited under difficult circumstances."

For this season, Government has a set a price of $85 per kg of cotton and 359 permanent and 413 mobile cotton buying points have been established countrywide to buy the product.

"In terms of SI96 of 2021, cotton must be delivered to designated agents, the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, Southern Cotton Company, Zimbabwe Cotton Company, Alliance Ginnery and ShawashAgri," said Minister Masuka.

"Farmers are reminded not to side market and deliver cotton to their contractors. Almost all farmers were under contract this season. Any buyer who has not contracted cotton production is warned against buying cotton."

Government has deployed monitors into farming areas to bring to book both farmers and buyers promoting side-marketing.

