Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo, Kazhanje bribe trial kicks off

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of Wicknell Chivayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited, along with former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairperson Stanley Kazhanje, on allegations that Intratrek paid Kazhanje a US$10 000 bribe, opened yesterday at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Both individual accused and the company entered pleas of not guilty, with Kazhanje applying to have the charge against him dropped since he has already been convicted of hiding the transaction, which he avers was a straight-forward business payment made before he took the ZPC post, from his principle.

Chivayo and his company, represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri, denied ever transferring the US$10 000 to Kazhanje as a bribe, saying it was payment for consultancy services rendered to his firm before Kazhanje joined the ZPC board.

Adv Uri agreed Intratrek Zimbabwe did transfer US$10 000 "into the account of Stanley Kazhanje", but said it "was made at a time prior to the said Stanley Kazhanje's appointment as the ZPC board chair and for professional services rendered prior thereto.

"The said Stanley Kazhanje did not do anything to show favour to Intratrek Zimbabwe nor was he induced in any manner whatsoever whether as alleged or at all."

Kazhanje, represented by Advocate Tawanda Nyamakura, denied the charges, saying he was once convicted on the same payment and applied that the charges be dismissed.

Adv Nyamakura said Kazhanje was convicted on charges of concealing a transaction from a principal, which has a competent verdict for bribery allegations and would be double jeopardy if tried on same allegations.

"It follows that in the original trial, the third accused (Kazhanje) was in jeopardy of conviction of bribery as a charge that is alternative verdict by operation of law," said Mr Adv Nyamakura.

"The charges arise from a single transaction between the third and first accused in 2016.

"The evidence that proves the one is the same that proves the other. There is nothing new that the State subsequently discovered that could warrant a new charge."

Kazhanje said trying him on the current charge was in violation of his right to be tried twice on same facts. He denied the allegations, saying he did consultation work for Intratrek Zimbabwe in 2014 before his appointment as ZPC board chairperson in a tender project for Terminal Engineers, which he said was not successful.

Kazhanje said he was entitled to payment for the services rendered to Chivayo's company and the money was deposited into his personal account. He denied that he tried to influence ZPC to make a favourable decision to Chivayo and his company.

Mr Brian Vito, appearing for the State, is expected to reply to Kazhanje's application for dismissal of the charges. Regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna presided.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National Youth Service (Zimbabwe) a disservice!

22 mins ago | 10 Views

View from Up Here: Gukurahundi Genocide: An Open Wound Part 1

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa mourns AFZ officers, child killed in chopper crash

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa in no hurry to replace Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Govt, teachers standoff deepens

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Parly exposes Zinara tender scam

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

MDC Alliance legislator launches scholarship programme

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Was Mwonzora part of the plot all along?

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

The infamy of Mnangagwa's US$18m chopper toy

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

SMM workers want administrator fired over US$43m salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Triple homicide shocks Gweru

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bubi RDC hires locals for road rehab

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Health workers shunning public practice'

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Develop, eat local products, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Donkey transport getting popular in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mwazha church rift widens

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 8 ZNA colonels

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

National database for all farmers created

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man kills brother over 0.02 grammes of gold

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Woman kills own child secretly buries him

11 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Focus emakhaya education

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

CBD isolate wholesale: Invest or startup

13 hrs ago | 454 Views

Covid-19 vaccine to jump-start tourism sector

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's first female helicopter fighter pilot dies in crash

14 hrs ago | 3873 Views

Reprieve for second hand vehicle importers

14 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Three new TV stations risk losing licences

14 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in T20

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Gumbura freedom bid fails

14 hrs ago | 671 Views

'Grace Mugabe was a ghost student'

14 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mahere trial in false start

14 hrs ago | 353 Views

AAG revived Passion Java lands top post

16 hrs ago | 863 Views

Businessman fires shots at police roadblock

16 hrs ago | 3476 Views

I'm not going anywhere, I am sick - Appealed Joanna Mamombe

16 hrs ago | 1524 Views

BREAKING: Air force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashes

17 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Businessman shoots, kills lover and her boyfriend

20 hrs ago | 3504 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days