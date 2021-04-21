Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa promotes 8 ZNA colonels

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has promoted eight colonels to the rank of substantive brigadier general as they retire. Their retirements are between July 2020 and April 2021.

The eight Generals are David Charasika, Elliot Shoko, Paul Ngadze, Evison Nyamangodo, Amos Svosvanepasi, Hasha Mhlanga, Richard Huchu and Phillip Dikinya.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) director of Public Relations, Colonel Makotore said the retirements are in terms of the section 3(a) Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020 in conjunction of Section 15(1)(b) of the Defence Act.

"The promotions were in terms of the section 3(a) Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020 in conjunction of Section 15(1)(b) of the Defence Act," he said.

Col Makotore said ZNA commander Lieutenant General Absalom Chimonyo who presided over the investure ceremony commended the general officers for diligently executing their duties during their service with the organisation.

"This event therefore marks the official the recognition of your exemplary service to the nation in various capacities. As we honour your illustrious service through today's promotion, you are to live up to expectations of this distinct rank even in your retirement," said Lt Gen Chimonyo.

He said he would not hesitate to second the generals to private and public institutions in capacities which range from management, advisory, think tank and directory.

"Whilst this should not be misconstrued as insurance that you are destined for employment in such capacity, if opportunity arise in such areas, we will not hesitate to recommend you for such employment. I therefore challenge you to hold professionalism inculcated in you over the years in the event that you get appointed in any other institution upon retirement," he said.

Section 3(a) Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020 states that a commissioned officer of the rank of Colonel or Group Captain or equivalent ranks who intends to retire be promoted to the next higher rank of Brigadier General or Air Commodore or the equivalent ranks in other uniformed forces six months before retirement

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National Youth Service (Zimbabwe) a disservice!

22 mins ago | 10 Views

View from Up Here: Gukurahundi Genocide: An Open Wound Part 1

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa mourns AFZ officers, child killed in chopper crash

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa in no hurry to replace Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Govt, teachers standoff deepens

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Parly exposes Zinara tender scam

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

MDC Alliance legislator launches scholarship programme

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Was Mwonzora part of the plot all along?

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

The infamy of Mnangagwa's US$18m chopper toy

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

SMM workers want administrator fired over US$43m salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Triple homicide shocks Gweru

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bubi RDC hires locals for road rehab

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Health workers shunning public practice'

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Develop, eat local products, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Donkey transport getting popular in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mwazha church rift widens

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chivayo, Kazhanje bribe trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

National database for all farmers created

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man kills brother over 0.02 grammes of gold

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Woman kills own child secretly buries him

11 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Focus emakhaya education

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

CBD isolate wholesale: Invest or startup

13 hrs ago | 454 Views

Covid-19 vaccine to jump-start tourism sector

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's first female helicopter fighter pilot dies in crash

14 hrs ago | 3873 Views

Reprieve for second hand vehicle importers

14 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Three new TV stations risk losing licences

14 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in T20

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Gumbura freedom bid fails

14 hrs ago | 671 Views

'Grace Mugabe was a ghost student'

14 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mahere trial in false start

14 hrs ago | 353 Views

AAG revived Passion Java lands top post

16 hrs ago | 863 Views

Businessman fires shots at police roadblock

16 hrs ago | 3476 Views

I'm not going anywhere, I am sick - Appealed Joanna Mamombe

16 hrs ago | 1524 Views

BREAKING: Air force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashes

17 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Businessman shoots, kills lover and her boyfriend

20 hrs ago | 3504 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days