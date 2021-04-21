Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Triple homicide shocks Gweru

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GWERU residents woke up to a shocking triple homicide yesterday after a man shot and killed three people and injured his wife over suspected infidelity. A police memorandum seen by Southern Eye Weekender says the suspect Peter Dube (35), who runs a car sale business in the city, is on the run.

According to the memorandum, the deceased, one Shelton and Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30), who were lovers, accompanied their friend Nyasha Nharingo (31) and her sister Nyaradzo Nharingo (34) to Masvingo to collect the latter's passport.

Nyasha, who is married to Dube as his second wife, did not inform her husband about the trip. Around 8pm, Dube went to Nyasha's place at Bensam Flats in the central business district armed with an unidentified gun and accused her of having an affair with Shelton.

A fight broke out and Dube went outside where Shelton was parked and shot him in the head. He died on the spot. On his way back into the flat Dube met Mudungwe, a popular socialite in the Midlands capital, whom he shot once in the chest.

She died instantly.

In the flat, Dube shot Nyasha once on the neck and her sister Nyaradzo once in the head. The two sustained serious injuries and were take to Gweru Provincial Hospital, where Nyaradzo passed on later in the day. After the shooting, Dube disappeared into the darkness and is allegedly on the run.

His younger brother Advance Dube and Justina Nomatter Chawana, Dube's first wife, witnessed the incident and made a report to the police. The matter is being investigated under RRB 4655417.

Source - newsday

