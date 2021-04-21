PSI clerk jailed for grabbing another man's privates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simbarashe Dehwah (26), an employee with Population Services International (PSI) in Gweru has been slapped with a 12 months' jail term after he allegedly grabbed a security guard's private parts.Dehwa tried to entice Partson Mazo, a security guard at Cabs to have sex when he found him guarding the property at around 10pm on March 27, 2021.He asked the complaint to remove his mask, jacket and hat. The accused also dropped his mask. Dehwah then asked to spend the night with the complainant.As he was asking for a night together, Dehwah then grabbed the complaint's private parts twice and pleaded for sex. The complaint tricked Dehwah into going to the other side of the Bank where he knew he would find his workmates.The complainant together with the workmates apprehend Dhewa and handed him over to the Police.Magistrate Progress Murandu found Dehwah guilty of indecent assault and sentenced him to 12 months. Three months were suspended for five years on condition that he would not commit a similar offence and 9 months were set aside on condition that he performs community service.He pleaded guilty and said that he was drunk.