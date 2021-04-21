Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PSI clerk jailed for grabbing another man's privates

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Simbarashe Dehwah (26), an employee with Population Services International (PSI) in Gweru has been slapped with a 12 months' jail term after he allegedly grabbed a security guard's private parts.

Dehwa tried to entice Partson Mazo, a security guard at Cabs to have sex when he found him guarding the property at around 10pm on March 27, 2021.

He asked the complaint to remove his mask, jacket and hat. The accused also dropped his mask. Dehwah then asked to spend the night with the complainant.

As he was asking for a night together, Dehwah then grabbed the complaint's private parts twice and pleaded for sex. The complaint tricked Dehwah into going to the other side of the Bank where he knew he would find his workmates.

The complainant together with the workmates apprehend Dhewa and handed him over to the Police.

Magistrate Progress Murandu found Dehwah guilty of indecent assault and sentenced him to 12 months. Three months were suspended for five years on condition that he would not commit a similar offence and 9 months were set aside on condition that he performs community service.

He pleaded guilty and said that he was drunk.

Source - masvingomirror

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Boy (4) drowns in well

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Speeding motorist breaks neck, dies, five injured

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Terrorist state Zimbabwe to produce nuclear weapons?

19 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean herbalist kills woman in the UK during ritual

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Zanu-PF creating dictator in Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

National Youth Service (Zimbabwe) a disservice!

11 hrs ago | 672 Views

View from Up Here: Gukurahundi Genocide: An Open Wound Part 1

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa mourns AFZ officers, child killed in chopper crash

13 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Mnangagwa in no hurry to replace Mohadi

13 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Govt, teachers standoff deepens

13 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Parly exposes Zinara tender scam

13 hrs ago | 949 Views

MDC Alliance legislator launches scholarship programme

13 hrs ago | 898 Views

Was Mwonzora part of the plot all along?

13 hrs ago | 1640 Views

The infamy of Mnangagwa's US$18m chopper toy

13 hrs ago | 1312 Views

SMM workers want administrator fired over US$43m salary arrears

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Triple homicide shocks Gweru

13 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bubi RDC hires locals for road rehab

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Health workers shunning public practice'

13 hrs ago | 297 Views

Develop, eat local products, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

Donkey transport getting popular in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mwazha church rift widens

13 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 8 ZNA colonels

13 hrs ago | 905 Views

Chivayo, Kazhanje bribe trial kicks off

13 hrs ago | 341 Views

National database for all farmers created

13 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man kills brother over 0.02 grammes of gold

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Woman kills own child secretly buries him

21 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Focus emakhaya education

23 hrs ago | 426 Views

CBD isolate wholesale: Invest or startup

24 hrs ago | 557 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days