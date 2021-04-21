Latest News Editor's Choice


Speeding motorist breaks neck, dies, five injured

by imbarashe Sithole in Guruve
A speeding motorist Kasimogau Onisimo died after a Toyota Runex he was driving veered off the road, hit a telephone pole before overturning  twice at the 34 kilometer peg along Mvurwi Kanyemba highway.
The incident left five passengers seriously injured.

The 28-year-old driver from Katsiru village Guruve died upon admission at Guruve hospital after he broke his neck.

Mashonaland Central police deputy police spokesperson Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the accident.

"I can confirm a fatal accident in Guruve where the driver died and five others were seriously injured and are admitted at Guruve hospital," Dhliwayo said.

Allegations are that Onisimo who was driving his Toyota Runex registration number AEQ 1173 failed to negotiate a curve and hit a telephone pole before overturning two times.

Police warned motorists to avoid speeding.

Source - Byo24News

