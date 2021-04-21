Boy (4) drowns in well

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Somber mood has engulfed Fula compound in Bindura following the death of a four-year-old boy who drowned in unprotected water well yesterday.Trust Sanco (4) was left home alone by her mother Abigail Peyiyo (33) who had gone to the tuckshop when the tragic struck.The deceased fell into the well while following his eleven-year-old brother who was herding goats close to their home.Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the boy was found floating in the well by his elder brother.Mashonaland central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case and urged parents to secure safety for children."Children must be always under the care and guidance of mature people at all time." ,he said.The body was taken to Bindura Hospital mortuary.