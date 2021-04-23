Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

7 cattle rustlers arrested

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
POLICE yesterday arrested seven suspected cattle rustlers in Bikita and Chiredzi districts and recovered 46 stolen beasts, mostly from the suspects' residences.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police reacted to a tip-off on stock theft cases, which occurred in Chikuku, Mungezi and Chikukutu areas, between January 2020 and April 2021.

The suspects - Cleotos Mambeu (38), Tarisai Blessing Tinarwo (25), William Resoro (25) - Douglas Masunda (32) and Delight Mujaji (32) - stay in Bikita.

He said another suspect, a veterinary officer identified as Felix Ndodyei, who is believed to have illegally facilitated the registration of the stolen cattle, was still at large.

"Police received information on the suspects' involvement in cases of stock theft around Chikuku, Chikukutu and Mungezi areas," Nyathi said.

"Armed with the information, police arrested the suspects and interrogated them, leading to the recovery of 46 cattle from 20 homesteads dotted around the mentioned area."

In another related incident, two Chiredzi men were arrested on Friday for similar stock theft charges after they were intercepted at a roadblock.

"Police manning a roadblock at the 159km peg along Ngundu-Tanganda road received a tip-off that the suspects were roaming around Rupangwana business centre during curfew time," Nyathi said.

"Police arrested and interrogated them before one of them bolted away."

Nyathi said police conducted a search and located the suspects Tinevimbo Shumba (28) and Tedious Sithole (32), and recovered meat from the duo.

He urged members of the public to continue reporting criminal acts in communities to the police.

Stock theft cases attract a minimum mandatory jail sentence of nine years or a penalty, which does not exceed 25 years per stolen beast.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How my pistol sold me out: Tshinga Dube

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo water shedding to continue

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Gweru City Council employees down tools

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo, Harare, Matebeleland South top HIV stats

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo identifies roads for Govt funded repairs

15 mins ago | 6 Views

No kids at ZITF

16 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso sell more replica shirts than Dembare

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Prince Dube gunning for Golden Boot in Tanzania

21 mins ago | 3 Views

Gift Muzadzi set for Dembare hearing

23 mins ago | 7 Views

7 Zimbabweans on Interpol Red Notice

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Board of inquiry for helicopter crash

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe mourns the death of helicopter accident victims

25 mins ago | 6 Views

Elections have already been rigged

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Prison break at Chikurubi, Mamombe escapes prison?

2 hrs ago | 1128 Views

If I were President Mnangagwa, unfortunately I'm not !!!

11 hrs ago | 968 Views

Boy (4) drowns in well

12 hrs ago | 580 Views

Speeding motorist breaks neck, dies, five injured

12 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Terrorist state Zimbabwe to produce nuclear weapons?

12 hrs ago | 1306 Views

PSI clerk jailed for grabbing another man's privates

13 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Zimbabwean herbalist kills woman in the UK during ritual

13 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Zanu-PF creating dictator in Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1532 Views

National Youth Service (Zimbabwe) a disservice!

22 hrs ago | 790 Views

View from Up Here: Gukurahundi Genocide: An Open Wound Part 1

22 hrs ago | 794 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days