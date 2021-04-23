Wife in trouble for beating hubby's lover

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
A Bindura woman has been convicted for assaulting her husband's girlfriend after she found them being intimate at their matrimonial home.

Violet Chapfunya from Garikai suburb appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini facing an assault charge. Chapfunya pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to a month behind bars.

The magistrate, however, wholly suspended the sentence on the condition that she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha said on April 21 Chapfunya caught her husband, whose name was not mentioned in court, being intimate with Portia Arifanari and the husband fled.

In a fit of rage, Chapfunya then assaulted Arifanari with open hands.

Source - the standard

