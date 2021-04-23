Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police warn bar owners

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has cautioned owners of bars, beerhalls and restaurants against violating government's Covid-19 guidelines by operating beyond the stipulated times.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operators, who did not comply with the government's direct orders to remain closed would be arrested.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the proliferation of bars, beer halls and restaurants which are openly defying the government's Covid-19 regulations by operating with clients drinking beer whilst closed inside," Nyathi said.

"The commissioner-general of police has directed officers commanding provinces to take action and ensure modalities to allow the government's relevant ministry to withdraw licences or permits are followed now."

Source - the standard

