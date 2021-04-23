Uproar over warrant against woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare court on Friday issued a warrant of arrest against a woman, who is admitted at a private hospital awaiting delivery of her baby.The, court, however, suspended the warrant after Jessica Drury's lawyer Chris Mhike asked the court to do away with the order. Mhike said it was unreasonable for the magistrate to expect a woman who recently gave birth to appear in court."It is unreasonable for the court to expect a woman who delivered a baby yesterday to come to court today," Mhike said."It is also shocking for a court to issue a warrant of arrest for the person, who just delivered.Prosecutors admitted that the human rights activist was in hospital before the magistrate, Ngoni Nduna, remanded the matter to May 6.Drury was arrested together with MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and five others for allegedly contravening Covid-19 regulations after they held a protest during the lockdown.