Chinese national axes workmate

News / National

by Staff reporter

A furious Chinese national, who said he was frustrated by his fellow countrymen at work in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, picked an axe and struck his colleague on the hand.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates' courts on Friday where Chogwen Jia (49) appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini facing an attempted murder charge.Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged that on November 30 last year and at Casterly investments in Glendale, Chogwen had a misunderstanding with his colleague Biliang Tan (55) over working conditions.In the scuffle, Jia picked up an axe and struck Tan on the hand resulting in him sustaining a deep cut and was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and discharged. A police report was made leading to Chogwen's arrest.The case continues on May 7.