ZANU PF party coordinator in bribery storm

News / National

by Paul Ndou

ZANU PF Mazowe District party coordinator Simon Stewart has been embroiled in a bribery storm there by fanning factionalism Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Sources from Mazowe branch allege he is getting bribes and causing confusing for his selfish gains."The fights in Mazowe are being caused by the party coordinator, he is greedy hence he is taking bribes from senior guys and fanning factionalism by disrupting some of the meetings from other members," lamented a source who refused to be named.Another reliable source accused Stewart of abusing the party vehicle and sleeping with married women."There is a big problem here in our district the coordinator is abusing the party vehicle going with it in different bars and using it to carry married women to different places where he is sleeping with them in the name of the party," she added.The disgruntled members also said action should be taken as that will divide votes in 2023.Stewart was not picking his calls up to the time of this writing.