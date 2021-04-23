Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Soldier, white farmer grab agriculture scheme equipment

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Farmers at Velvekia farm Guruve are up in arms with an ex-soldier Christopher Magomo and one white farmer Duncan Wood.


The duo is reported to have grabbed a tractor and planter under an agriculture scheme meant to benefit poor farmers at Velvekia.

"Magomo  and his colleague (Wood) took our machinery and used it in their fields without considering our plight despite the deposit we paid to have the machinery available at the farm," lamented the source.

"Our major concern now is that the duo is refusing to repair the tractor which broke down in their hands and us farmers we are now being tasked to pay again yet we did not benefit from the scheme." 

It is further alleged that the tractor driver has not been paid for more than three months.

Meanwhile, one Peter Madzvamuse allegedly repossessed the equipment from the duo and took it to a police base where it is currently parked.

Madzvamuse  is now mobilizing funds from farmers to repair the damages since no audit has been done to that effect.

Efforts to contact Magomo and Wood were fruitless by the time of publishing.

Source - Byo24news

