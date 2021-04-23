Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet rapes 13-year-old congregant

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
A SELF-STYLED Chiweshe  apostolic prophet allegedly lured a 13-year-old congregant in the bush and raped her purporting to be sent by the Holy ghost.


Shemmy Kawanzaruwa appeared before Bindura regional magistrate Lungani Ncube who sentenced him to 15 years behind bars.

The prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on October 9 last year the prophet followed the complainant who was on her way back home from church and lured her in a nearby bush telling her that he was sent by the holy ghost to assist her.

Upon entering the bush the prophet tipped the minor down and raped her.

After committing the crime the man of cloth threatened the victim with unspecified actions.

In fear the girl did not tell anyone and the matter eventually came to light after the complainant's  sister stumbled on love texts messages texted by  Kawanzaruwa.

Quizzed on the relationship she divulged everything about the case leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24news

