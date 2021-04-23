MDC-A Councillor distributes goods to Orphans

News / National

by Fanuel Chinowaita

MDC Alliance ward 17 Councillor for Mutare Urban John Nyamhoka distributes some food and non food items donated by branch leadership to the orphans of Sheila Gumede.

Sheila Gumede passed away last year in Mozambique. Her body was ferried by Councillor Nyamhoka using his UD truck. Sheila was an MDC Alliance Member of Hob house 1 branch. She left two children.Nyamhoka was unconstitutional recalled by Douglas Mwonzora who is now the President of MDC T. He will also contest in the next by election which the Government is taking time to announce.