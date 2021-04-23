Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-A Councillor distributes goods to Orphans

by Fanuel Chinowaita
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance ward 17 Councillor for Mutare Urban John Nyamhoka  distributes some food and non food items donated by branch leadership to the orphans of Sheila  Gumede.


Sheila  Gumede passed away last year in Mozambique. Her body was ferried by Councillor Nyamhoka using his UD truck. Sheila was an MDC Alliance Member of Hob house 1 branch. She left two children.

Nyamhoka was unconstitutional recalled by Douglas Mwonzora who is now the President of MDC T. He will also contest in the next by election which the Government is taking time to announce.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tightens grip in SA province

4 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Recalled MDC Alliance MP helps harvest party member's field

4 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Mnangagwa angered by Covid vaccination snub

4 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Mnangagwa's govt caves in on salaries

4 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Red flag over State-sponsored rights violations

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

4 in court over fake gold

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Health hazard as council cuts water supplies at schools

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mupfumira speaks against 'catch and release' on graft

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Police intercept Bulawayo bound bus laden with smuggled contraband

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

'Zimbabwe has reduced malaria cases, deaths'

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

ZPC set to construct 600 houses in Hwange

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

BCC to intensify debt collection through service restriction

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Govt defends disputed Dinde mining project

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Traditional leaders poke holes on Marriages Bill

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Rights Forum raises alarm as cases of arrests, torture rise

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mushekwi scores brace for Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Kariba journalist threatened with mortal harm

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Prophet rapes 13-year-old congregant

4 hrs ago | 844 Views

Ex-Soldier, white farmer grab agriculture scheme equipment

14 hrs ago | 1909 Views

In Europe desperation of some male-Africans is horrendous and pathetic

17 hrs ago | 2373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days