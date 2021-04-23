Latest News Editor's Choice


Recalled MDC Alliance MP helps harvest party member's field

by Fanuel Chinowaita
4 hrs ago
Recalled MDC Alliance Chikanga Dangamvura Member of Parliament Prosper Mutseyami, Ward 17 Councillor John Nyamhoka and other party members harvest Beauty Chinobeta's field who is not feeling well yesterday.


Beauty is an MDC Alliance Chairperson of a branch in Hobhouse 2 which is in ward 17 where Nyamhoka was a Councillor. 


After the harvest Honourable Mutseyami thanked the team whichsacrificed their time and showed love to their party member.


"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude of appreciation to the team from ward 17 who spared all their personal responsibilities to come and help our branch chairperson Mai Sai to harvest her field. 


"This was heart warming extension of solidarity. I wish you grace of the Living Lord . May our Chairperson heal in the name of the lord. She is not well. I wish good in all the medical attention being rendered to her," said Mutseyami.


Although Prosper and John were nnconstitionally recalled by Douglas Mwonzora for standing with Nelson Chamisa they continue doing good work for the constituency and ward they represent.


Both Prosper Mutseyami and John Nyamhoka were recalled by MDC T Mwonzora Party. They will be running for the position they were recalled from when  by elections are announced. 

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

