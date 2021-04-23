Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa tightens grip in SA province

by Fanuel Chinowaita
4 hrs ago | Views
Mpumalanga District MDC Alliance leadership establishes another branch in Bethel, Mpumalanga South Africa yesterday.

The program was led by Main wing District Organising Secretary Wadzanai Dzama, Vice District Organising Secretary John Chigara, District Youth Organising Secretary Lawrence Gwena, and  Tryfina Tshabalala who was in charge of the Women Assembly. 

Before the main program District Secretary Noel Tigere and District Chairperson Cuthbeth Karimanzira gave word of advice to the leaders who were to be elected.

Chairperson Karimanzira said, "We are officially establishing the branch in Bethel. We expect to see real leaders. A leader must be someone who is committed,  who has a goal and a purpose."

Secretary Tigere added, "Members here should go and register to vote. We should also preach the word of Change, love and togetherness."

Meanwhile, below are the leaders who have been elected into positions, Main Wing; Chairperson  George chikaka, Vice Chairperson Farai Moyo, Secretary Christopher Muchasara, Treasure Norman Makechi, Vice Douglas Jamu, Organising Secretary Gibson Pindura ,Vice Organising Secretary Never Muchena, Information Secretary  Reason Nyathi , Vice Information Secretary Innocent Nyadore, Social Welfare Ruzvidzo Muchena, Vice Innock kambani.

Youth assembly: Chairperson  Blessing Nderezina, Vice Chairperson Terence Samkange, Secretary Wendy Mawonera, Organising Secretary  Loveness  Chandida, Treasure liberty Nderezina, Gender Sandra Phiri

Women assembly; Chairlady Clodia watyoka, vice Ivy Hakurotwi, secretary Ennah chinyani, Organ Maudy Matinya, vice Organ Sandra Hakurotwi , social welfare Tinotenda chinyani, Note Never muchena vice Organ, Social welfare Ruzvidzo Muchena.

Bethel is the seventh branch after other branchs such as Bushburgridge, Nelspruit, Burgersford, Middle burg, Emerlo and Marcharado water/Boven were established.

Emerlo and Middleburg leaders were also there for solidarity.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

