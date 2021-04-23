Latest News Editor's Choice


Seven 'smugglers' appear in court

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Seven men from Mutare are facing allegations of smuggling 1 400 bales of second-hand clothes and shoes worth millions of Zimbabwe dollars.

Obey Manuel aged 22, Learnmore Muchenje (44), Wilson Kamba (29), Caleb Chihwa (31) and Tinashe Mugomba appeared before Mutare magistrate Langton Mukwengi this Monday.

The seven were each granted ZWL$50 000 bail and are expected back in court on the 11th of next month.

Meanwhile, Stanley Tigere aged 39 and Philip Mandangu (41) who allegedly offered police officers a US$9 000 bribe to release impounded trucks with smuggled goods, also appeared in court charged with bribery.



Source - zbc

