Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

News / National

by Shelton Muchena

The late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, is set to take up a senior position in Zapu following his resignation from Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust and the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement Bulawayo 24 has learnt.Nkomo is tipped to succeed the late revolutionary icon Dumiso Dabengwa as ZAPU' s President. Nkomo recently received a nomination for the opposition party's Kezi branch.Zapu is set to hold its elective congress this year to elect a new leader.In a press statement, Monday, the two institutions confirmed Nkomo's exit."The Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust and the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement would like to inform and advise all stakeholders, partners, and interested persons or groups and the Zimbabwean nation at home and abroad that Mr Michael Sibangilizwe Nkomo, who has been the joint chairperson and founding trustee of the institutions has resigned with immediate effect to pursue an interest in active politics," read the statement."We would like to state that we have, as the two institutions, welcomed Mr Nkomo's resignation and withdrawal from the activities of the Trusts with immediate effect. It is prudent that we state, categorically, that given institutional memory that is reposited in Mr Nkomo, the two organisations shall, from time to time, consult him on matters that require Joshua Nkomo's family attention given that he was a representative of the family of our icon, the late vice president, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo whose legacy the two trusts seek to help preserve for future generations."Going forward, the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust revealed that they are going to continue with their various projects to honour Dr Joshua Nkomo's legacy, including utilising virtual spaces."The Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust enjoys good relations with the Government of Zimbabwe in executing its national development programs that seek to unite our people and the nation through cultivating the culture of Love, Unity, Peace, and Tolerance which are the core principles and the vision of our great icon, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Father Zimbabwe."