Dead bodies found in parked vehicle

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

THREE Male adults' lifeless bodies were found in a Honda CRV near a dam at Bata farm Bindura on Sunday.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Two of the bodies have so far been identified as Antony Ndawana Murombo (52) and Medion Kashiri (50) while the third one is yet to be identified.Police is treating the case as a murder case.It is alleged that a member of their neighborhood watch committee discovered the bodies in a Honda CRV registration number ABR 6239.Investigations are in progress.