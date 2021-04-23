Latest News Editor's Choice


Dead bodies found in parked vehicle

by Simbarashe Sithole
16 secs ago | Views
THREE Male adults' lifeless bodies were found in a Honda CRV near a dam at Bata farm Bindura on Sunday.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

Two of the bodies have so far  been identified as Antony Ndawana Murombo (52) and Medion Kashiri (50) while the third one is yet to be identified.

Police is treating the case as a murder case.

It is alleged that a member of their neighborhood watch committee discovered the bodies in a Honda CRV registration number ABR 6239.

Investigations are in progress.

Twitter @ simbasitho

Source - Byo24News

