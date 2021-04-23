Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Councillor, wife murdered by mentally challenged grandson

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A councillor from the Zibagwe Rural District Council died together with his wife died after they were assaulted with a log by their mentally challenged grandson on Sunday evening.

Ward 8 Councillor, Ambrose Ncube (74), died on the spot after the attack by Victor Sibanda (24).

His wife, Thandi Khumalo (68) also died after she was assaulted as she tried to intervene.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident that happened on Sunday evening.

"We can confirm that police are investigating a murder case of an elderly couple, a man aged 74 and his wife aged 68. The couple is believed to have been murdered by their grandson believed to be mentally challenged," said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said the incident took place at Village Mutsekwa under Chief Samambwa area in Zhombe on Sunday around 6pm.

He said details of the murder were still trickling in adding he would update as they come in.

Zibagwe RDC Council Chair, Councilor Chamunogwa Zvishamira said Sibanda is the son of one of their daughters and had been taken in to stay with them a few days back.

"The late councillor had just taken his grandson in to stay with them. I am told that the grandson has a mental challenge. Details are still sketchy but we heard that they had a misunderstanding which led to him drawing a log and hitting him several times in the head and he died on the spot," said Cllr Zvishamira.

He said the wife died as she tried to intervene.

"Seeing that her husband was being the wife tried to restrain Sibanda, but he turned the log onto her and assaulted her and she also died on the spot. Their bodies have since been taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where they await postmortem," he said.

He said Sibanda had been picked up by the police.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

VMCZ mourns Innocent Kurwa

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Prince Dube powers Azam to big win over Yanga

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe reports three more Covid-19 deaths

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mutumwa Mawere hits hard times in South Africa?

2 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Dead bodies found in parked vehicle

2 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Trophy Hunting escalates Human Wildlife Conflict' - CNRG

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Let us stop child sacrifice

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Stanbic resuscitates Sally Mugabe Hospital maternity theatre

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

5 hrs ago | 1088 Views

The most popular sport in the world

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

6 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

6 hrs ago | 1398 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

6 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1178 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

6 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

6 hrs ago | 646 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mamombe trial date set

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

7 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days