VMCZ mourns Innocent Kurwa

News / National

by VMCZ

Statement on the passing on of VMCZ Provincial Adjudication Committee member- Mr Innocent Kurwa

It is with profound sadness and pain that the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) learnt of the tragic and sudden passing on of Mr Innocent Kurwa, following a car accident on Saturday evening in Bulawayo.The VMCZ family and the media fraternity mourns his unfortunate death.Mr. Kurwa was part of the VMCZ Provincial Adjudication Committee for Bulawayo and served in that committee since the establishment of the provincial adjudication committees in 2013. Ever since Kurwa played a pivotal role in adjudication of media complaints from the province and served that committee with distinction. He went out of his way to ensure that all cases raised against the media in the province were expeditiously resolved and adjudicated on timeously.VMCZ offers its deepest condolences to his children and the Kurwa family on this sad loss. Mr. Kurwa remained steadfastly loyal to the work of VMCZ and strongly believed media self-regulation was the best regulatory system for regulating the media. He worked towards forging of strong partnerships between the media in Bulawayo and members of the public and helped the VMCZ create strong partnerships with CSOs and community based organisantions in the province.His legacy for promoting a professional and non-partisan media will live as part of the proponents for the decentralisation of the work of the VMCZ, we honour him. VMCZ wishes the departed soul of Mr Kurwa rests in peace and wish fortitude to his family members to withstand this great tragedy.We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and colleagues in the media fraternity.Alec MuchadehamaVMCZ Board Chairperson