3 children die in road accidents

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THREE children under the age of 12 were killed in separate road traffic accidents which occurred on the same day in Zvishavane and Kwekwe.

Two children coming from school died after being hit by a vehicle while on their way from school.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the fatal accidents.

"It is confirmed that three children, two aged 11 years and the other aged 4 years died in two separate road accidents which occurred on Monday in Zvishavane and Kwekwe respectively," he said.

Insp Mahoko said in the first incident one Fundile Moyo (28) of Luveve, Bulawayo was driving a Honda Fit motor vehicle along Harare – Bulawayo road with four passengers on board.

"On approaching 196km peg he lost control and the motor vehicle veered off the road and overturned. Blessing Moyo a girl aged 4 years who was among the passengers was thrown out of the motor vehicle through the window. She sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kwekwe District Hospital. Two other passengers also sustained injuries and are admitted in Kwekwe District Hospital," he said.

The second incident - Insp Mahoko said occurred along Masvingo - Mbalabala road in Zvishavane.

He said Phillip Dube (21) of Izayi Park in Zvishavane was driving a Toyota Fun cargo motor vehicle with no passengers.

"On approaching the 94 km peg, he attempted to overtake another vehicle which was in front. In the process he struck two children who were on their way from school, Tinotenda Anderson and Definate Chikava both aged 11 years. They both sustained head injuries and were rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival," said Insp Mahoko.

He said both accidents are suspected to have been due to over speeding and a possible failure to keep proper look out on the road and its environs on the part of the drivers.

" It is sad that lives of children were lost in these circumstances. Drivers are reminded to always bear in mind that it is their duty to guard against accidents of any nature and promote safety on the roads," said Insp Mahoko.

Source - chronicle

