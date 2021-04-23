Latest News Editor's Choice


Man in court for threatening his ex-wife

by Staff reporter
A 32-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his ex-wife.

Darlington Samba of Manningdale suburb, had a misunderstanding with his former wife, Ms Nomvuyo Mahlangu before allegedly storming Ms Esabella Sifenyani's house in Waterford suburb where Ms Mahlangu was now residing.

Ms Mahlangu refused to talk to her ex-husband and this irked Samba who broke window worth US$35.

Samba continued threatening to kill his wife who remained locked inside her apartment.

Last Friday, Samba pleaded guilty to one charge of malicious damage to property before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga who remanded him in custody to April 27.

Asked why he had committed the offence, he said he failed to hold his emotions as he was angry.

Ms Mukanga said the court will not tolerate such behavior in the society.

In 2019 Samba was convicted and sentenced to 20 months in jail for assault.

Eight months were suspended for five years on condition that the offender would not commit a similar offence.

The remaining twelve months were wholly suspended on condition that he performed 420 hours community service at ZRP Pumula.

Prosecuting, Ms Nkanyezi Xaba said on April 19,2021 at around 10 PM in Waterford, the accused person visited his former wife at Ms Sifenyani's house.

"Samba had a misunderstanding with her parted wife, Ms Mahlangu, whom the complainant had given her accommodation. The accused requested his ex-wife to come out from the house but she refused. Samba became weird and smashed two window pens using his clenched fists," said Ms Xaba.

Ms Sifenyani made a police report leading to Samba's arrest.

Source - chronicle

