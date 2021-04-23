Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Student teacher allowances raised to US$90 per month

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government has raised student teacher allowances from US$1.50 per month to US$90 with effect from April after pressure from unions.

Student teachers on attachment from colleges and universities will also receive a US$75 Covid-19 risk allowance, the Public Service Commission announced.

The trainee teachers were until this month earning Z$157 (about US$1.50) - not enough to buy 2kg of sugar.

"The Public Service Commission has approved with the concurrence of treasury an increase on student teacher allowances from Z$157 to the bottom salary step of Grace C4, currently at Z$9,049 (total package) …," PSC secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe wrote in an April 7 memo to the Salary Service Bureau.

Wutawunashe said the finance ministry had also approved the payment of a Covid-19 risk allowance which all other civil servants have been receiving since last year.

The memo added: "The general manager for payroll management is advised to pay both the student teacher allowance and extend the US$75 Covid-19 allowance to student teachers with effect from April 1, 2021."

Zimbabwe's civil servants are paid in Zimbabwe dollars - but they cannot access cash due to strict withdrawal limits even on their low pay. Whereas the official exchange rate is one United States dollar to 84.4 Zimbabwe dollars, civil servants trying to exchange the money stuck in their banks for United States dollars are given an average rate of US$1 : Z$100 on the street market.

Reacting to the allowance increase for student teachers, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union said: "This is a welcome move. The value of the allowance should however be restored to US$150."

Teachers are currently working two-day weeks demanding the restoration of their salaries to October 2018 levels when the lowest paid civil servant earned US$540, and student teacher allowances were US$150. The highest paid teachers are currently earning around Z$22,000 (US$220).

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man in court for threatening his ex-wife

1 min ago | 0 Views

3 children die in road accidents

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Separated by a river, but worlds apart

5 hrs ago | 1115 Views

VMCZ mourns Innocent Kurwa

7 hrs ago | 719 Views

Prince Dube powers Azam to big win over Yanga

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

Councillor, wife murdered by mentally challenged grandson

7 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Zimbabwe reports three more Covid-19 deaths

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mutumwa Mawere hits hard times in South Africa?

8 hrs ago | 4497 Views

Dead bodies found in parked vehicle

8 hrs ago | 4646 Views

'Trophy Hunting escalates Human Wildlife Conflict' - CNRG

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Let us stop child sacrifice

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Stanbic resuscitates Sally Mugabe Hospital maternity theatre

10 hrs ago | 453 Views

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

11 hrs ago | 1601 Views

The most popular sport in the world

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

12 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

12 hrs ago | 1977 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

12 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1590 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

12 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

12 hrs ago | 889 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

12 hrs ago | 831 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

12 hrs ago | 727 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

12 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

12 hrs ago | 670 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

12 hrs ago | 972 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

12 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

12 hrs ago | 78 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

12 hrs ago | 73 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mamombe trial date set

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

12 hrs ago | 399 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

12 hrs ago | 382 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 98 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days