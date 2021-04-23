Kamambo bribery case deferred

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of ZIFA president Felton Kamambo who stands accused of bribing councillors who enabled his ascension to the top post has been deferred to May 3 following indications that his lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwara was commited at the High Court.Mr Nicholas Chikono who stood in for Advocate Zhuwara, told the court he had been instructed to request a postponment of the trial to May 10 saying Kamambo is supposed to go for a surgical operation on May 6.Harare magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande deferred the matter to May 3 for trial continuation after prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza opposed Mr Chikono's application.It is the State case that ahead of the December 2018 Zifa elections, Kamambo allegedly paid some of the association's councillors through EcoCash.The money was allegedly deposited by Kamambo's then campaign manager, Matoka, into the 32 Zifa councillors' accounts.