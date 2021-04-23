Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

54 buses intercepted with smuggled goods

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FIFTY-FOUR buses transporting smuggled goods worth over US$20 million have been intercepted since the beginning of March.

As a result of the smuggling, the country has been losing millions of dollars in potential import revenue.

An official within the national security cluster said between March 1 and April 28, they intercepted 54 buses carrying an assortment of smuggled goods worth over $20 million.

"We have been intercepting some of the buses at security checkpoints between Beitbridge and Harare and Bulawayo," said the official.

"We have established that in most cases the smugglers are using illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River to bring in commercial goods which they then load in buses at Dulivhadzimu bus terminus for onward transmission to various towns and cities nationwide".

Government deployed the National Security Taskforce on January 5 at the recommendation of the National Joint Operations Committee (JOC), following numerous reports of smuggling and other criminal activities at the country's border with South Africa.

A survey by Chronicle revealed that most dealers are travel to the border town of Beitbridge and illegally cross into South Africa through various entry points, and then bring back hordes of goods for resale.

They then load in intercity buses at Dulivhadzimu bus terminus, which is handling an average of 10 buses daily down from 30 due to strict Covid-19 regulations being implemented by the Government.

Common goods that are being smuggled into the country include building material, vehicles, fuel, livestock, flea market wares, illicit medicines, groceries, fuel, tyres, genetically modified (GMOs) vegetables and fruits, electrical gadgets, and vehicles among others.

Minerals, cigarettes and stolen livestock are also being smuggled out of the country.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had resorted to naming and shaming bus companies that are being used to smuggle goods and transport contrabands.

He said they were also engaging the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, to revoke or suspend operating licenses and permits for those bus operators found on the wrong side of the law.

"The rate at which we are intercepting buses which are being used to smuggle goods into the country or carry contrabands is alarming.

"Now we have resorted to naming and shaming those bus companies involved in such criminal activities," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said they had also established that the syndicates were working with bus crews who in some instances pretend to be transporting returnees from South Africa.

"Fortunately, these where criminals are being intercepted while or after smuggling goods of commercial nature into the country," he added.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will descend heavily on both the smugglers and the bus crews conniving to break the law.

Zimra spokesperson Mr Francis Chimanda said between March 21 and March 29 four buses were intercepted between Harare and Beitbridge and were referred for physical examination at the border post.

He said the authority collected additional import revenue of $1,917,684.00 which included $958,842.00 duty payable and an equal amount in fines.

Mr Chimanda said they had introduced the 100 percent searches on all cargo mostly being following an upsurge in a trend of false declarations by either the transporters or the importers.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grace Mugabe son's associate manhandles reporter

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Warriors squad announcement next week

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Kamambo bribery case deferred

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's charges dropped by the High Court

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

High Court hears fresh bail appeal by Mamombe, Chimbiri

10 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Chamisa's former ally graduates from Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

10 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Zimbabwean secrets leaked to a high profile sexivist

11 hrs ago | 5224 Views

Mwonzora's senators reject Mnangagwa Bill

12 hrs ago | 4919 Views

Chamisa not deterred by arrests, torture

12 hrs ago | 1559 Views

8 robbers pounce on ex-minister Made

12 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Residents raise concern over surge in pothole-related accidents

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

MDC-T supporters dump Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Govt digs in on truant teachers

12 hrs ago | 1345 Views

MDC Alliance leaders challenge trial at anti-corruption courts

12 hrs ago | 557 Views

CSOs demand release of 2019 Auditor-General report

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Family basket shoots to $28 300/month

12 hrs ago | 1107 Views

No free ride for MDC defectors, says Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 933 Views

ZCTU red flags teachers' victimisation

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Student unconscious after cellphone explodes

12 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Strategy to revive Bulawayo in the works

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

Court to rule on Biti recall from Parliament

12 hrs ago | 572 Views

Police to clamp on beer, braai parties

12 hrs ago | 559 Views

Prosecution recommended for Zinara looters

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

Ministry compiles absentee teachers' list

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Security - Why it Matters for Due Diligence - use a data room

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwean man in UK court for holding up store carrying knife, hammer

22 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Student teacher allowances raised to US$90 per month

22 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Man in court for threatening his ex-wife

22 hrs ago | 997 Views

3 children die in road accidents

22 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days