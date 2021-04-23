Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors squad announcement next week

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NATIONAL team coach Zdravko Logarusic will announce the Warriors' provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia next week.

Loga is expected to fly into the country on Monday after taking leave following the Warriors' qualification for the Afcon finals last month.

Zimbabwe are in Group G with former continental champions Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia.

The Warriors start their campaign against South Africa at home in a match between June 5-8, followed by a trip to Ethiopia for a game set for June 11-14.

The opening two encounters are important for the Warriors to establish a strong footing in their campaign as they will face Ghana in back-to-back matches in September. Ghana will host Zimbabwe between September 1-4 before travelling to Harare for the reverse tie between September 5-7.

"Preparations for the World Cup qualifiers are already in motion and when coach Loga arrives on May 3, we will call a press conference sometime next week to announce the provisional squad," said Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare.

United States-based goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva, who missed the Warriors' Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia because of Covid-19 international travel restrictions that similarly ruled out Europe-based players Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Tinotenda Kadewere, Marshall Munetsi and Jordan Zemura, are likely to be included in the World Cup qualifiers.

Source - chronicle

