Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe son's associate manhandles reporter

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
An associate of Russell Goreraza, son to former First Lady Grace Mugabe manhandled and snatched away a cell phone of The Herald Mashonaland Central Bureau Fungai Lupande as she took pictures of Goreraza and his co-accused after appearing at Bindura Magistrates' Court this morning.

The incident happened at the court's parking lot as Goreraza (37), Paul Sithole (45), Aaron Muchenje (31) and Trymore Madzitire (36) were leaving the court after their court hearing.

"As they left court, I started taking pictures when a man who is not part of the accused persons charged towards me and grabbed my hand before snatching away my cell phone.

"He ordered me to delete the picture, before scrolling my cell phone which was not locked. After failing to locate the pictures he threatened to smash the cell phone to the ground or remove all the data. Attempts to get back the cell phone were fruitless as he went into his vehicle with it and threatened to leave," narrated the distraught journalist.

"I then approached the lawyer who was representing Goreraza and his co-accused who demanded to see my media identification.

"Upon producing the document, he intermediated between me and the man. The lawyer, whose name I failed to get, asked me to delete the pictures because the man who was "aggressive" was not part of the case.

"I turned down the request and as the man handed back my cell phone he said, ‘Now I know who you are. If these pictures are published, you will see what I will do to you. I won't hesitate."

A report was made at Bindura police station.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Warriors squad announcement next week

1 hr ago | 62 Views

54 buses intercepted with smuggled goods

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Kamambo bribery case deferred

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's charges dropped by the High Court

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

High Court hears fresh bail appeal by Mamombe, Chimbiri

10 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Chamisa's former ally graduates from Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

10 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Zimbabwean secrets leaked to a high profile sexivist

11 hrs ago | 5226 Views

Mwonzora's senators reject Mnangagwa Bill

12 hrs ago | 4920 Views

Chamisa not deterred by arrests, torture

12 hrs ago | 1560 Views

8 robbers pounce on ex-minister Made

12 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Residents raise concern over surge in pothole-related accidents

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

MDC-T supporters dump Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Govt digs in on truant teachers

12 hrs ago | 1345 Views

MDC Alliance leaders challenge trial at anti-corruption courts

12 hrs ago | 557 Views

CSOs demand release of 2019 Auditor-General report

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Family basket shoots to $28 300/month

12 hrs ago | 1107 Views

No free ride for MDC defectors, says Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 933 Views

ZCTU red flags teachers' victimisation

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Student unconscious after cellphone explodes

12 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Strategy to revive Bulawayo in the works

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

Court to rule on Biti recall from Parliament

12 hrs ago | 572 Views

Police to clamp on beer, braai parties

12 hrs ago | 559 Views

Prosecution recommended for Zinara looters

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

Ministry compiles absentee teachers' list

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Security - Why it Matters for Due Diligence - use a data room

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwean man in UK court for holding up store carrying knife, hammer

22 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Student teacher allowances raised to US$90 per month

22 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Man in court for threatening his ex-wife

22 hrs ago | 997 Views

3 children die in road accidents

22 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days