Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister says only 6 % Zimbabweans unemployed

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
SMALL to Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni says only 6 % Zimbabweans were currently unemployed, contradicting wide claims that the country's unemployment rate was hovering above 90%.

Faced with an economic collapse, few economic options and a bleak future since the turn of the millennium, a lot of Zimbabweans left the country in search of employment opportunities.

A giant population that was still brave to remain within the country's borders is now into self-help activities, most of it being informal.

These have been deemed unemployed as much of their activities, although sometimes rewarding, have been chaotic, largely unregulated, ununionised and without any structure that feeds into the national employment system.

However, Nyoni thinks otherwise as she argues that Zimbabweans were creating their own employment.

"People in Zimbabwe are resilient and take initiatives at creating jobs for themselves to an extent that even the international institutions have agreed SMEs in the economic sector are contributing to job creation," Nyoni said Tuesday while commissioning a grocery store in Redcliff suburb, about 25 km outside Kwekwe.

Speaking of the international institutions, she added, "but now they (international institutions) have agreed that Zimbabwe only has 5,7% unemployment as most people employ themselves contrary to reports that 80% are unemployed."

She added that a bleak picture of Zimbabwe's unemployment status was being painted.

"Most of our people employ themselves and most of our people create jobs but they are invisible, they are not known. It is our role as government to make them known and visible," she said.

In addition, SMEs, according to Nyoni are estimated to contribute over 60% employment to the Gross Domestic Product.

"Furthermore, the absorption of the majority of our women and youths in this sector, either as enterprise owners or employees was ignited by the dynamism required to steer the development of our nation," she said.

Nyoni however said the sector was hamstrung by teething challenges despite growth prospects.

"While it is encouraging to note that the sector is growing, they still face challenges.

"These include technology, markets, workspaces.

"Our government recognises these challenges, and something is being done to that effect," she said.

"…The youth empowerment is critical as it marks a transition from being economically dependent to being productive and economically self-reliant."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

16 mins ago | 27 Views

'Vote overwhelmingly and counter (Zanu PF) rigging' - regurgitated nonsense, didn't work for 41 years why now

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Kembo Mohadi removal was necessary for 'nation building'

24 mins ago | 56 Views

Mwonzora Parly plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Chiwenga says prevention is better than cure

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Sheriff attaches Justice Ndewere's 2 vehicles

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Gweru workers call off strike

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

MDC aligned women groups demand release of Mamombe

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Govt on drive to promote marginalised languages

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Stanbic equips Sally Mugabe Hospital

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must admit Zupco failure'

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

China unveils scholarship programme for Zimbabwean students

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Earthmover driver fatally crushed during job interview

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Drunk varsity students go on rampage

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bulawayo mayor condemns Sidojiwe Flats

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru residents slam mayor's lavish lifestyle

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Tendai Darikwa's Lazarus moment at Wigan

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Matebeleland South to get 3 new COVID-19 centres

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Teachers will not be cowed

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mayor suspends Town Clerk Dube

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man's leg amputated after fight over woman

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

TV lessons for primary pupils

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

MDC Alliance activists' 'fake' abductions trial opens

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe's maize harvest to hit 20-year high

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF controlled Senate approves constitutional clauses

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Huge boost for construction sector

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

A call to all Mthwakazi organisations to have unity of purpose

12 hrs ago | 743 Views

Expert tips for better essay writing

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

How blockchain is transforming Zimbabwe's economy

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

CABS and European Investment Bank unveil EUR15m COVID resilience business financing initiative

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Future of iGaming industry

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Grace Mugabe son's associate manhandles reporter

16 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Warriors squad announcement next week

16 hrs ago | 600 Views

54 buses intercepted with smuggled goods

16 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Kamambo bribery case deferred

16 hrs ago | 213 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's charges dropped by the High Court

16 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging

17 hrs ago | 931 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days