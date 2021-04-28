Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

9 000 passports to be produced per day

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage says it has put in place measures to clear a backlog in passport processing dating back to March 2019.

In response to the Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services on policy decisions being taken to reduce the backlog on the provision of primary identity documents and travel documents Minister Kazembe said the 225 747 passport backlog has been accumulating due to lack of foreign currency.

"Honourable Members, coming to Passports production, my Ministry is currently experiencing a backlog in the processing of passports. Currently we have a backlog of 225 747, dating back to March 2019. The backlog has been accumulating due to shortage of consumables which require foreign currency," he said.

As a means to counter the dire situation ,the Minister outlined a number of measures including an increase in operating hours.

"To address the situation, my Ministry has put in place the following measures:- Introduction of Double Shift Working Programme with effect from 26 April 2021. The programme consists of the day and night shift.The night shift operates from 2000hrs to 0400hrs whilst the day shift operates from 0800hrs to 1600hrs. The strategy is aimed at clearing the passport backlog," he explained.

According to Minister Kazembe the move will facilitate an increase in the number of passports produced per day.

"With the introduction of the double shift working programme, My Ministry will be in a position to produce between 4 000 and 4 500 passports a day. The expected daily output for the day shift will be between 2 000 and 2 500 whilst the expected output for the night shift will be 2 000," added Kazembe.

He also cited the procurement of equipment as key in clearing the current backlog.

"Treasury made a commitment to avail funds for the procurement of additional equipment to complement the existing machinery. Procurement of additional equipment and consumables will increase the production capacity from 4 500 to 9 000 thereby reducing the turn-around time for the clearance of the backlog. These measures will see the Ministry being able to meet the current demand for passports while ensuring that the backlog does not occur," he noted.

Th Ministry through the Civil Registry Department is also limiting the number of applicants for polythene-synthetic IDs and priority is being given to high school students and urgent cases.

The development has thus seen treasury committing to facilitating payment for consumables, licences and dongles in order to address the situation as soon as possible.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Jealous' man strikes ex-wife with machete

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Man jailed for impregnating a minor

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Council chairperson grilled over poor market place

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Kembo Mohadi and Enos Nkala learnt lifetime lessons; Israel Dube my reply!

6 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Tribalism row erupts in Senate over vacant vice president position

10 hrs ago | 4703 Views

Mnangagwa govt summoned before ILO Committee again

10 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Minister says only 6 % Zimbabweans unemployed

10 hrs ago | 1561 Views

'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

10 hrs ago | 1581 Views

'Vote overwhelmingly and counter (Zanu PF) rigging' - regurgitated nonsense, didn't work for 41 years why now

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Kembo Mohadi removal was necessary for 'nation building'

10 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Mwonzora Parly plot exposed

12 hrs ago | 3615 Views

Chiwenga says prevention is better than cure

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Sheriff attaches Justice Ndewere's 2 vehicles

12 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Gweru workers call off strike

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

MDC aligned women groups demand release of Mamombe

12 hrs ago | 617 Views

Govt on drive to promote marginalised languages

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Stanbic equips Sally Mugabe Hospital

12 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must admit Zupco failure'

12 hrs ago | 1363 Views

China unveils scholarship programme for Zimbabwean students

12 hrs ago | 576 Views

Earthmover driver fatally crushed during job interview

12 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Drunk varsity students go on rampage

12 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bulawayo mayor condemns Sidojiwe Flats

12 hrs ago | 507 Views

Gweru residents slam mayor's lavish lifestyle

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Tendai Darikwa's Lazarus moment at Wigan

12 hrs ago | 834 Views

Matebeleland South to get 3 new COVID-19 centres

12 hrs ago | 111 Views

Teachers will not be cowed

12 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mayor suspends Town Clerk Dube

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Man's leg amputated after fight over woman

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

TV lessons for primary pupils

12 hrs ago | 165 Views

MDC Alliance activists' 'fake' abductions trial opens

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe's maize harvest to hit 20-year high

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF controlled Senate approves constitutional clauses

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Huge boost for construction sector

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

A call to all Mthwakazi organisations to have unity of purpose

22 hrs ago | 978 Views

Expert tips for better essay writing

24 hrs ago | 422 Views

How blockchain is transforming Zimbabwe's economy

28 Apr 2021 at 18:33hrs | 1070 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days