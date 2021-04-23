Council chairperson grilled over poor market place

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi

Mvurwi Town Council chairperson Shereni Mazhambe was this afternoon grilled by residents over a temporal market place allocated to vendors which does not have a toilet.Speaking at a meeting chaired by ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee Tafadzwa Musarara the residents said Mazhambe and his council were not giving feedback to the community on council matters.Mvurwi residents chairperson Johnmore Chinoramba said residents are not happy with the local authority which is just making decisions without consulting them."We called for a meeting with DCC after our efforts to engage the local authority through Mazhambe hit a brick wall, he was lamenting Covid 19 pandemic while making decisions on their own," Chinoramba said.One vendor Ras Madombwe bemoaned the absence of ablution facilities at a temporal market place allocated to them citing it's a health hazard."We are made to pay $ per day at a temporal market place being allocated by the council but our worry is we do not have a toilet there and charging $ per day for a place like that is too much for us other markets which are well established cost US$10 per month so what is special about Mvurwi council," Madombwe said.Mazhambe said they were looking into the matter and with the visit of the DCC they were going to put everything in order."We admit to all the allegations leveled against us but as you have seen the leadership came for us to find common ground, we are going to sort everything out," said the shy Mazhambe.Residents also complained that the local authority was charging exorbitantly for the minutes of meetings held at the council."Another problem is we are being charged exorbitant US$23 for council minutes, may you pliz intervene as the new leadership," Wadlove Kamuzonde submitted.Musarara told Mazhambe and his team to solve residents' ' problems so that they achieve President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision 2030."We were summoned by the resident association and we came here since we are moving in line with president Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of building structures at cell level,"Musarara said."We have taken note of all your problems and as you have heard the council chairperson Mazhambe has promised to iron out your difference we will be back to see if your grieviences have been solved."Meanwhile, ZANU PF has urged DCCs to mobilize support for president Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of 2023 elections