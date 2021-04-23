Man jailed for impregnating a minor

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi

A 35-YEAR-OLD GURUVE man has been incarcerated by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa after impregnating a 15 year old.Tendai Godima will serve an effective 18 months behind bars for his crime.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that sometime in December last year, Godima met the complainant at Mukwenya business centre, Guruve.The two had sex several times from December too February resulting in the girl falling pregnant.The matter came to light through a tip off leading to the arrest of Godima.