'Jealous' man strikes ex-wife with machete

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A MACHETE-wielding, jealous, Kanyemba man stormed his ex-wife's house and attempted to kill her by striking her several times on the head on Wednesday.The furious Meeting Joko stormed at Tapiwa Gombo's house shouting accusing her of prostitution.Gombo who was in her bedroom got out and saw her ex-husband holding a machete.In fear she got back in her room and locked the door, but the violent Joko broke the window and gained entry.Whilst inside he struck the complainant several times on the head and she managed to escape with blood gushing out.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."We arrested Joko who attempted to kill Gombo after accusing her of prostitution despite having separated for four years," Mundembe said.It is further alleged that Joko fled in the dark after villagers heard Gombo crying and came to her rescue.Nicholas Arichibowa a neighbour to Gombo tried to chase Joko but failed to catch up with him.Gombo was rushed to Chapoto clinic where she was treated and referred to Badombe hospital in Zambia for further treatment.Brother to Gombo, Simbarashe Gombo reported the matter at Kanyemba police station leading to the arrest of Joko.Police warned people not to engage in violence and avoid stalking ex-loversTwitter @simbasitho