Missing miner's dead body found with missing parts

by Simbarashe Sithole
53 secs ago
A Mvurwi based artisanal miner who has been missing for two months was found dead and his body floating in Pembi dam with missing body parts on Tuesday.


Zole Zulu (28)  of Pembi chase farm, Mvurwi was reported missing in February after he had gone for illegal gold mining in Mount Darwin.

Police subaqua unit retrieved his body on Tuesday which was in an advanced state of decomposition with some body parts missing.

Relatives of the deceased told Bulawayo24.com that they suspect foul play on his death.

"We suspect that he has been murdered by his colleagues in a gold dispute and thrown in a dam near his place of residence for easy identification," said one of Zulu's relatives.

