Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Grace Mugabe passed oral exam'

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe performed satisfactorily during an oral examination conducted by an examination panel at her children's home in Mazowe leading to her graduation with a PhD degree, the court heard yesterday.

This was revealed by the third witness in the trial of former University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, who is accused of illegally awarding Mugabe a PhD degree.  

During cross examination by Nyagura's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, Surgent Chevo, who was the registrar at the UZ during that period, told the court that there were no irregularities in all processes up until Mugabe graduated with a PhD.

Chevo said the examination panel did an oral examination on Mugabe at her children's home and she passed.  

"As she was being asked questions by the examination panel during the oral examination at first she was shivering, but later calmed down and answered them satisfactorily," he said.
 
Mr Chevo added that everything was done normally and according to the rules and regulations of the University of Zimbabwe.  He further stated that there was nothing unusual in the processes and no signs of favouritism were exhibited.

"After the oral examination the examination panel deliberated on Mugabe's performance and all the members agreed unanimously that she had performed satisfactorily and that she be awarded a PhD degree.  Chevo told the court that he did not receive any instructions from Nyagura which showed favour to Mugabe.  

The second witness, senior lecturer Julius Musevenzi, recently told the court that there were documents showing that other university staff members took part in admitting Mrs Mugabe as a student.  

It was also revealed through Advocate Zhuwarara's cross examination that there were university documents showing that Mrs Mugabe was conducting research and that progress reports were produced by Prof Mararike.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dembare legend in court over sodomy

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Missing miner's dead body found with missing parts

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe private sector vaccination takes off

1 min ago | 2 Views

Civil servants loan facility set for rollout

2 mins ago | 0 Views

ZCTU boss slams 'sell-out' MDC-T MPs supporting Mnangagwa bill

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We will be Africa's breadbasket again'

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Former Dynamos Defender, Chirambadare, in court for sodomy

11 hrs ago | 1169 Views

'Jealous' man strikes ex-wife with machete

13 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Man jailed for impregnating a minor

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Council chairperson grilled over poor market place

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

9 000 passports to be produced per day

14 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Kembo Mohadi and Enos Nkala learnt lifetime lessons; Israel Dube my reply!

18 hrs ago | 2854 Views

Tribalism row erupts in Senate over vacant vice president position

22 hrs ago | 6228 Views

Mnangagwa govt summoned before ILO Committee again

22 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Minister says only 6 % Zimbabweans unemployed

22 hrs ago | 1858 Views

'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

22 hrs ago | 1928 Views

'Vote overwhelmingly and counter (Zanu PF) rigging' - regurgitated nonsense, didn't work for 41 years why now

22 hrs ago | 739 Views

Kembo Mohadi removal was necessary for 'nation building'

22 hrs ago | 2086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days