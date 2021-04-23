'Grace Mugabe passed oral exam'

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe performed satisfactorily during an oral examination conducted by an examination panel at her children's home in Mazowe leading to her graduation with a PhD degree, the court heard yesterday.This was revealed by the third witness in the trial of former University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, who is accused of illegally awarding Mugabe a PhD degree.During cross examination by Nyagura's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, Surgent Chevo, who was the registrar at the UZ during that period, told the court that there were no irregularities in all processes up until Mugabe graduated with a PhD.Chevo said the examination panel did an oral examination on Mugabe at her children's home and she passed."As she was being asked questions by the examination panel during the oral examination at first she was shivering, but later calmed down and answered them satisfactorily," he said.Mr Chevo added that everything was done normally and according to the rules and regulations of the University of Zimbabwe. He further stated that there was nothing unusual in the processes and no signs of favouritism were exhibited."After the oral examination the examination panel deliberated on Mugabe's performance and all the members agreed unanimously that she had performed satisfactorily and that she be awarded a PhD degree. Chevo told the court that he did not receive any instructions from Nyagura which showed favour to Mugabe.The second witness, senior lecturer Julius Musevenzi, recently told the court that there were documents showing that other university staff members took part in admitting Mrs Mugabe as a student.It was also revealed through Advocate Zhuwarara's cross examination that there were university documents showing that Mrs Mugabe was conducting research and that progress reports were produced by Prof Mararike.