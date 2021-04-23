Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare legend in court over sodomy

FORMER Dynamos FC player, Stanley Chirambadare, was yesterday remanded in custody pending trial on allegations of sexually abusing a teenage boy at his Mufakose soccer academy, after luring him to his house with sweets.  

Chirambadare, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, was remanded to May 13 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with aggravated indecent assault.  

The 59-year-old, who runs a soccer academy in the high density suburb in Harare, was advised to approach the High Court for bail application. He was not asked to plead to the charges.

Circumstances leading to his arrest are that sometime in March this year, the teenage boy visited Chirambadare at his residence along Mukonono Road in Mufakose where he wanted to clean the house in return for sweets.

The boy used to visit Chirambadare's place in the company of his friend, but on this day he was alone, according to the State.  

After the boy had cleaned the house, Chirambadare allegedly called him inside the house where he said he wanted to give him the sweets. When the boy entered the house, Chirambadare allegedly grabbed him before sexually abusing him.  

The former footballer allegedly threatened to kill the boy if he disclosed the attack to anyone. It is alleged that Chirambadare also sexually abused the boy on several other occasions.

The matter came to light when the boy disclosed the matter to his uncle after he started developing some piles.

Most Popular In 7 Days