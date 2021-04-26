Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance youth leaders' trial off to a dramatic start

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE trial of MDC Alliance youth leaders Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, accused of faking abduction, was off to a dramatic start, after they made several applications, subsequently dismissed.

Through their lawyers, Alec Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bamu, the trio sought for the postponement of their trial on the basis of a provisional High Court order staying proceedings pending the hearing of their application for review.

This was after Harare regional magistrate Bianca Makwande directed that they be tried separately, claiming Mamombe was unfit to stand trial.

Prosecutor Michael Reza, however, opposed the application, arguing that it was clear that the lawyers did not want the trial to start, resulting in back and forth arguments and applications, including a bid to have the magistrate recuse herself from the case.

Makwande refused to entertain the matter, saying the provisional order had lapsed, before ordering the trial to commence.

She said she could not be made to hear an application which had been made before a superior court, adding it appeared reactionary.

Makwande said the lawyers should have followed proper procedures in making the application, way before she ordered the commencement of the trial.

The lawyers then made another application for the postponement of the matter on the basis that they also wanted to approach the High Court with a request to review the magistrate's decision to "disregard" the superior court's provisional order and her refusal to recuse herself from the matter.

But, the magistrate could have none of it, saying the application could be made at any other time, without interfering with the trial proceedings. Undeterred by the magistrate's decision to have the trial proceed, Muchadehama made another request for them to be provided with further information relating to the case "in order to fully prepare for the trial".

Among their demands that they made were for them to be provided with a list of people to which the trio allegedly communicated the falsehoods prejudicial to the State, the warned and cautioned statements, call records and the exact words uttered.

However, Reza said he had provided the lawyers with all the documents which they had requested and were signed for by Bamu.

Makwande questioned why the lawyers chose to raise the issue on the trial date, if indeed they had not been given.

"I am now doubting the seriousness of your applications," Makwande said.

After Makwande ordered the commencement of the trial, Muchadehama made another application for referral to the Constitutional Court citing a "violation of their rights to a fair trial".

Makwande dismissed the application again, saying there was need for prior notification to the court before the application could be made.

"You cannot make it without notice" and that it "seems like contempt".

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo lawyer sues Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Third part soars cost of Mnangagwa copter

1 hr ago | 467 Views

Shava demands US$100,000 to assume ministerial duty

1 hr ago | 999 Views

Zimbabwe govt caves in to market pressure

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe bury hatchet

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Battle for Zimbabwe's rural votes kicks off

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Obert Mpofu says amendments meant to correct flaws in Zimbabwe's supreme law

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe receives 3 000 radio sets for lessons

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF, MDCs spar over law amendments

1 hr ago | 65 Views

BCC bosses divert 3 000 litres diesel

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Unpacking the lobola refund issue

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

NGO boss says Mnangagwa sponsoring new law to safeguard 2023 poll ambitions

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Ziyambi accuses MDC-T senator of tribalism

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mthwakazi 9 finally freed on bail

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Personal driver gets away with $4,6m goods

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Govt shuts down errant NGO

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mamombe deserves justice, not mercy

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police nab 6 notorious Bulawayo robbers

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Top cop threatens to shoot messenger of court

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Parly intervenes in Sikhala CDF project

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Forex crisis hits fertilizer industry

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Grace Mugabe deserved PhD: Ex-UZ registrar

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Biti, 5 others back in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mangwiro defends Zimbabwe vaccines choice

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Night shifts to clear passport backlog

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

16-year-old rapes, robs dying aunt

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Heath Streak apologises

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Pupils stranded as police impound vehicles

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Minister asked to pay a US$30 bribe to jump passport office queue

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Job Sikhala to have his day in court

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

NGOs mustn't be surprised when Govt cracks whip

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Obadiah Moyo's trial date set

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Prince Dube gets improved contract

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Dembare legend in court over sodomy

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Grace Mugabe passed oral exam'

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Missing miner's dead body found with missing parts

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe private sector vaccination takes off

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Civil servants loan facility set for rollout

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

ZCTU boss slams 'sell-out' MDC-T MPs supporting Mnangagwa bill

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We will be Africa's breadbasket again'

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Former Dynamos Defender, Chirambadare, in court for sodomy

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

'Jealous' man strikes ex-wife with machete

15 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Man jailed for impregnating a minor

15 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Council chairperson grilled over poor market place

15 hrs ago | 548 Views

9 000 passports to be produced per day

17 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Kembo Mohadi and Enos Nkala learnt lifetime lessons; Israel Dube my reply!

20 hrs ago | 3003 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days