Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora, Khupe bury hatchet

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora and his deputy Thokozani Khupe have buried the hatchet and agreed to work together again following months of acrimony triggered by last December's disputed extraordinary congress.

Since the congress to choose the late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai's successor, Khupe and her allies have been boycotting party meetings, accusing Mwonzora of rigging his way to the helm of the party.

Following Mwonzora's efforts to unite the party, MDC spokesperson Witness Dube told the Daily News yesterday that on Friday Khupe and her allies attended their first meeting of the party since last year.

"Mwonzora diffused the little tensions that existed after the extraordinary congress and managed to rally all leaders of the party towards unity of purpose. The party emerged from the two-day workshop more united than ever.

 "Khupe, Chief Ndlovu (deputy treasurer general) and Khaliphani Phugeni (deputy spokesperson) attended MDC standing committee retreat where they duly recognised Mwonzora as president. The workshop took place on Friday and Saturday at Mabvazuva Resort in Harare.

"It also considered the national dialogue agenda in detail, and the official party positions regarding this issue will be made public not long from now," Dube said.

Sources who attended the meeting told the Daily News that Khupe raised her concerns with Mwonzora and the two leaders agreed that the issues would be addressed when the party holds its ordinary congress expected before year-end.

"At the end of the day they found a common ground. Everyone was happy that the party is now united. It was a frank discussion between Khupe and Mwonzora and the vice president finally recognised his presidency," the source said.

Phugeni, who also doubles as Khupe's spokesperson, yesterday confirmed that their camp had decided to temporarily shelve their concerns, especially about the violence that marred the extraordinary congress, as well as the fact that it was inquorate, among other issues, and concentrate on working to build the party.

"The consensus was that concerns that you are referring to cannot be the reason for us to abandon the people because they can still be resolved some other time. What is important at the moment is the cause that we all believe in, the need to work on issues that make the lives of Zimbabweans better. Our personal differences should not be allowed to distract us to the people's cause," Phugeni said.

At the extraordinary congress, Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi, who were also contesting for the presidency, felt aggrieved and walked out in protest accusing Mwonzora of rigging the election and looting the party's coffers.

However, in January, Mwonzora offered the three losing officials an olive branch and appointed Khupe as the first VP, Mudzuri second VP and Komichi as the national chairperson.

But, for the past five months, Khupe declined the offer, saying she did not recognise Mwonzora as the party president, demanding fresh elections.

While in March, Dube claimed Khupe had finally accepted Mwonzora's offer to deputise him, the former Deputy Prime Minister in the short-lived government of national unity quickly poured cold water on the assertion through a post on microblogging site, Twitter.

Dube further tried to downplay Mwonzora and Khupe's conflict, saying the VP was not readily available to take the offer as she had tested Covid-19 positive soon after the congress.

"We also know that was a heat of the moment disputation which she did not follow through within the organs of the party or through the courts of law. It is well, all that ends well.

"Khupe was affected by Covid-19 after the extraordinary congress and that is the only known reason why she had not attended any party meetings … (However), whatever was her position regarding the extraordinary congress is now water under the bridge," he said, then.

In a meeting pursuant to Dube's claims, Khupe raised her concerns to Mwonzora, including what she viewed as illegal standing committee appointments.

"I can confirm that I met with … Mwonzora in Harare on February 18, 2021 for the first time since December 27, 2020 extraordinary congress.

"The following issues were discussed: violence, illegitimate voters' roll, as well as inquorate extraordinary congress, among others," Khupe said then, adding that the national council held on February 6, 2021 had no mandate to alter or amend the constitution.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo lawyer sues Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Third part soars cost of Mnangagwa copter

1 hr ago | 467 Views

Shava demands US$100,000 to assume ministerial duty

1 hr ago | 997 Views

Zimbabwe govt caves in to market pressure

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Battle for Zimbabwe's rural votes kicks off

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Obert Mpofu says amendments meant to correct flaws in Zimbabwe's supreme law

1 hr ago | 96 Views

MDC Alliance youth leaders' trial off to a dramatic start

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe receives 3 000 radio sets for lessons

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF, MDCs spar over law amendments

1 hr ago | 65 Views

BCC bosses divert 3 000 litres diesel

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Unpacking the lobola refund issue

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

NGO boss says Mnangagwa sponsoring new law to safeguard 2023 poll ambitions

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Ziyambi accuses MDC-T senator of tribalism

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mthwakazi 9 finally freed on bail

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Personal driver gets away with $4,6m goods

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Govt shuts down errant NGO

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mamombe deserves justice, not mercy

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police nab 6 notorious Bulawayo robbers

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Top cop threatens to shoot messenger of court

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Parly intervenes in Sikhala CDF project

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Forex crisis hits fertilizer industry

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Grace Mugabe deserved PhD: Ex-UZ registrar

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Biti, 5 others back in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mangwiro defends Zimbabwe vaccines choice

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Night shifts to clear passport backlog

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

16-year-old rapes, robs dying aunt

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Heath Streak apologises

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Pupils stranded as police impound vehicles

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Minister asked to pay a US$30 bribe to jump passport office queue

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Job Sikhala to have his day in court

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

NGOs mustn't be surprised when Govt cracks whip

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Obadiah Moyo's trial date set

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Prince Dube gets improved contract

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Dembare legend in court over sodomy

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Grace Mugabe passed oral exam'

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Missing miner's dead body found with missing parts

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe private sector vaccination takes off

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Civil servants loan facility set for rollout

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

ZCTU boss slams 'sell-out' MDC-T MPs supporting Mnangagwa bill

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We will be Africa's breadbasket again'

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Former Dynamos Defender, Chirambadare, in court for sodomy

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

'Jealous' man strikes ex-wife with machete

15 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Man jailed for impregnating a minor

15 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Council chairperson grilled over poor market place

15 hrs ago | 548 Views

9 000 passports to be produced per day

17 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Kembo Mohadi and Enos Nkala learnt lifetime lessons; Israel Dube my reply!

20 hrs ago | 3003 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days