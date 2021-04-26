MDC councillor threatens to bash resident association member

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

MAZOWE ward 28 councillor Fannuel Chigonero (MDC) has been accused by Mvurwi residents Association of attempting to assault their treasurer in a consultative meeting on Tuesday.The association has since lodged a complaint to the council chairperson Alderman Shereni Mazhambe.In a letter seen by Newsday the association accused Chigonero of violating section 194:1(c) of the Zimbabwe constitution."We are launching a complaint against councilor Fanuel Chigonero's behaviour during a meeting held on Tuesday at Mvurwi Town Council Boardroom.Late during the course of the meeting, Councilor Chigonero made a sudden outburst against one member , Mr Waddilove Kamuzonde accusing him of hating him and stood up wanting to hit him," reads part of the complaint.Later on after the meeting, he continued threatening our member.We are greatly aggrieved against such behavior displayed by councillor Chigonero.Section 194:1(c) of the Zimbabwe constitution states: People's needs must be responded to within a reasonable time and the public must be encouraged in policy making. (Thus we should carry our duty without fear from councillors or council officials).The council chairperson Mazhambe who was also present during the alleged chaos confirmed receiving the complaint without further details.Contacted for comment Chigonero said he was against the motion moved by the association of engaging ZANU PF Mazowe DCC and has been threatened by Kamuzonde purporting to be an Central Intelligence Operative (CIO)"I disagreed with the team for saying they have submitted submitted concerns to Zanu pf Dcc chair to come and solve council issue .It's not the first time Kamuzonde achida kundi pinza fear .About him being a Cio," Chigonero said.Twitter @simbasitho