Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mamombe, Chimbiri to remain in custody

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC ALLIANCE Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe and the party youth league member Cecilia Chimbiri will remain in remand prison after the High Court postponed the hearing of their bail application to next Tuesday.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi said he was still writing the judgment which he expects to finish by Tuesday.

The two are being accused of breaching COVID-19 regulations after they allegedly held a press conference at Harare Magisrate's Court.

They have been in remand prison for almost two months after their bail application was turned down on several occasions.

The two have several other pending criminal cases against them.

Mamombe was last week forcefully removed from her hospital bed while receiving medication.

The two are being represented by Alec Muchadehama of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A new hope… President Mwonzora's to do list

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

All doom and gloom for Zimbabwean workers

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe needs 'young and vibrant leaders' - great minds discuss ideas idiots are obsessed with age

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Willowgate' Shava refused to work over his US$100k arrears yet no qualms enforcing 'no work no pay' over slave wages

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Jonah Chivasa feat Takie Ndou make a huge returns with Shh

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Tribalism is unwelcome and unconstitutional in the new Zimbabwe dispensation

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa 'gives up' on sanctions fight

5 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mwonzora staying in Polad

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused over farm wrangle

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

'No reason to celebrate Workers Day'

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chitungwiza plots blitz against illegal car parks

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Free Press still elusive, says VMCZ

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

CSOs condemn constitutional amendments

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

MDC councillor threatens to bash resident association member

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

Ndebele Mayor is dismally failing Bulawayo: Why is the Bulawayo Residence Association mum about BCC discrepancies?

18 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Government must expeditiously engage ZIST

18 hrs ago | 198 Views

Khama Billiat faces another injury lay-off

18 hrs ago | 518 Views

3 Thornhill High pupils test positive for Covid

19 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zesa seeks new tariff

19 hrs ago | 695 Views

Rare introspection on Chamisa's leadership

19 hrs ago | 1616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days