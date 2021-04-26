Mamombe, Chimbiri to remain in custody

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC ALLIANCE Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe and the party youth league member Cecilia Chimbiri will remain in remand prison after the High Court postponed the hearing of their bail application to next Tuesday.High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi said he was still writing the judgment which he expects to finish by Tuesday.The two are being accused of breaching COVID-19 regulations after they allegedly held a press conference at Harare Magisrate's Court.They have been in remand prison for almost two months after their bail application was turned down on several occasions.The two have several other pending criminal cases against them.Mamombe was last week forcefully removed from her hospital bed while receiving medication.The two are being represented by Alec Muchadehama of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.