'No reason to celebrate Workers Day'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
WORKER representative body, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) yesterday said workers have no reason to commemorate this year's Workers Day because of the deteriorating economic situation in the country that has left them in the streets.

Workers Day is commemorated every May 1.

ZCTU western region chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said continued job loses, ill treatment by employers, poor remuneration and economic challenges have left employees with no incentive to commemorate Workers Day.

"Honestly, there is nothing to celebrate, we are only celebrating the lives that God has given to us and honouring the national day because it is there. We are just doing it out of respect," Sibindi said.

"Most of the workers are earning a paltry $10 000, which is a disgrace. This shows that workers are in a very difficult situation," he said.

Sibindi said in Bulawayo, due to COVID-19, many companies have closed down and as a result, many workers have lost their jobs.

"Those who are working hardly get their salaries and some can even go for three months without being paid," Sibindi said.

Sibindi said also bemoaned the deplorable working conditions workers were being subjected to. He said most workers were employed in environments that were detrimental to their health with no enough equipment to protect them from COVID-19.

"Some of the companies do not adhere to COVID-19 regulations, especially in small mines; workers go to work without proper PPE (personal protective equipment). The workers are told that the economy is bad," he said.

"Workers are harassed every day, especially the vendors who do not have proper places to work from, so I don't see what they are celebrating."

Source - newsday

