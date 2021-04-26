Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF MP accused over farm wrangle

HEADLANDS-BASED farmer Dakarai Mapuranga has accused Zanu-PF youths of being used by local MP Christopher Chingosho to fight him over his Mhandara Farm.

The Zanu-PF youths in Headlands have written a letter of appeal to Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokuthula Matsikenyeri against the allocation of the farm to Mapuranga, claiming he does not have an offer letter.

In the letter of appeal, the youths said Mapuranga was using his "corrupt riches" to grab the farm.

"We (Zanu-PF youths from Headlands constituency) invaded Mhandara Farm during the protracted land reform programme, leading to the forceful eviction of the white former farmer. We object to the unfair allocation of Mhandara Farm to Dakarai Mapuranga," the letter read.

The letter was signed by Zanu-PF constituency youth secretary Aphia Ingilesi, among other youth top leaders.

"He is using lawyers and the courts to take over the farm. There are poor farm workers who have been always at the farm and using it as their home and have nowhere else to go, the youths who had invaded the farm and were promised that they would be resettled there when government," the youths wrote.

"The plan was that the resettled youths would use the farm shop which Mapuranga is renting as a youth co-operative shop. The youths were persuaded by the then responsible (Lands) minister, Didymus Mutasa, who also had hidden deals with Mapuranga to go back to their homes and then come back when the farm has been planned for resettlement.

"Meanwhile, Mapuranga would be using the farm under Platinum Company. This has always been the promise. All the previous Manicaland Provincial Affairs ministers such as Mandiitawepi Chimene and the late national heroine Ellen Gwaradzimba promised the youths that Mhandara Farm will be subdivided into small pieces of land for resettlement by the youths."

However, Mapuranga in interview with NewsDay Weekender shot back, accusing the local MP of using the youths to fight him.

Mapuranga said Chingosho believed that he wanted his position and was setting up the youths to destroy the production at the farm.

"I have been at the farm since 2007, and I will remain a Zanu-PF member. Currently, I am an ordinary member. On the issue of the farm, I know the person who is behind the youths' motive. This is MP Christopher Chingosho," Mapuranga said.

"You are not the first one to get the letter (of appeal). MP Chingosho believes that I want his position in 2023. Tell him not to panic, he should relax, I don't want to be an MP. I am focusing on farming and other issues."

NewsDay Weekender is in position of an offer letter given to Mapuranga under Platinum Agriculture (Pvt) Ltd on December 14, 2006 by Mutasa.

Chingosho was not picking calls for a comment.

