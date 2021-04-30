Zacc ups anti-graft drive

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has upped its anti-graft drive, embarking on a massive recruitment exercise aimed at strengthening its decentralisation strategy.Zacc seeks to recruit 36 investigation officers, six administrative officers, nine public education officers, audit and risk officers and legal officers in prosecution and liaison, who are to be deployed across the country."This is part of our decentralisation programme so that the Commission is brought closer to the people to undertake the prevention strategy."We are grateful to the Treasury for availing resources as we have set up offices in Gweru, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Chinhoyi where we have recruited investigators to those provinces."That is the reason why we are looking for people in key areas of public education, research, investigations and various others who will offer support to tackle corruption," Zacc spokesperson John Makamure told the Daily News.With corruption now engraved in the Zimbabwean society, the anti-graft body has been fighting to dispel the catch-and-release tag since the appointment of the High Court judge Loice Matanda-Moyo-led Commission in May 2019.According to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)'s 2019 report, nearly $1 billion per year was laundered between 2014 and 2018, while the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development estimated that between 2009 and 2013, the country lost US$2, 83 billion through illicit financial flows.Early last year, Zacc said it had identified US$7 billion worth of properties stashed outside the country, while recently stating that it had also recovered property worth US$5 million and 501 cars.Matanda-Moyo recently said the organisation had also completed working on several dockets involving bigwigs, which are now with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), adding that they were also pursuing all individuals suspected to own ill-gotten wealth."So far the NPA has managed to file 10 applications before the High Court and I think one was finalised, the Ruwa House, which was confiscated to the State and the other nine are pending, but as Zacc we have got 35, which are almost ready for referral to NPA. We have got land barons, where we are trying to take their properties and we have got a gold smuggler," she said.