Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc ups anti-graft drive

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has upped its anti-graft drive, embarking on a massive recruitment exercise aimed at strengthening its decentralisation strategy.

Zacc seeks to recruit 36 investigation officers, six administrative officers, nine public education officers, audit and risk officers and legal officers in prosecution and liaison, who are to be deployed across the country.

"This is part of our decentralisation programme so that the Commission is brought closer to the people to undertake the prevention strategy.

"We are grateful to the Treasury for availing resources as we have set up offices in Gweru, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Chinhoyi where we have recruited investigators to those provinces.

"That is the reason why we are looking for people in key areas of public education, research, investigations and various others who will offer support to tackle corruption," Zacc spokesperson John Makamure told the Daily News.

With corruption now engraved in the Zimbabwean society, the anti-graft body has been fighting to dispel the catch-and-release tag since the appointment of the High Court judge Loice Matanda-Moyo-led Commission in May 2019.

According to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)'s 2019 report, nearly $1 billion per year was laundered between 2014 and 2018, while the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development estimated that between 2009 and 2013, the country lost US$2, 83 billion through illicit financial flows.

Early last year, Zacc said it had identified US$7 billion worth of properties stashed outside the country, while recently stating that it had also recovered property worth US$5 million and 501 cars.

Matanda-Moyo recently said the organisation had also completed working on several dockets involving bigwigs, which are now with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), adding that they were also pursuing all individuals suspected to own ill-gotten wealth.

"So far the NPA has managed to file 10 applications before the High Court and I think one was finalised, the Ruwa House, which was confiscated to the State and the other nine are pending, but as Zacc we have got 35, which are almost ready for referral to NPA. We have got land barons, where we are trying to take their properties and we have got a gold smuggler," she said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnagagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Cop up for drug smuggling

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe's fuel consumption declines

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabweans blamed for SA xenophobic attacks

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

A new hope… President Mwonzora's to do list

11 hrs ago | 1870 Views

All doom and gloom for Zimbabwean workers

13 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimbabwe needs 'young and vibrant leaders' - great minds discuss ideas idiots are obsessed with age

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

'Willowgate' Shava refused to work over his US$100k arrears yet no qualms enforcing 'no work no pay' over slave wages

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Jonah Chivasa feat Takie Ndou make a huge returns with Shh

13 hrs ago | 196 Views

Tribalism is unwelcome and unconstitutional in the new Zimbabwe dispensation

13 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa 'gives up' on sanctions fight

14 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Mwonzora staying in Polad

14 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused over farm wrangle

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

'No reason to celebrate Workers Day'

14 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri to remain in custody

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

Chitungwiza plots blitz against illegal car parks

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Free Press still elusive, says VMCZ

14 hrs ago | 51 Views

CSOs condemn constitutional amendments

14 hrs ago | 88 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days