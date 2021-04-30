Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mudhindo, Guruve woman Melisa Murehwa (20) took her life by poisoning after she suspected her husband of cheating.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death by poisoning where a woman took a maize pesticide after suspecting her husby of cheating," Dhliwayo said.Allegations are that the now deceased Murehwa had a serious altercation with her husband Leo Jurio whom she accused of cheating.The husband decided to take a walk after the misunderstanding and to his surprise when he came back he saw his wife writhing in pain.He took her to Mudhindo clinic where she died upon admission.Police warned people to respect the sanctity of life saying there is life after divorce hence people should not kill themselves if they disagree in marriage