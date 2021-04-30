Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Man knocked over a female cop

By Tarisai Mudahondo

Kwekwe man Morris Mukwendi is on the run after he ran over and knocked down a police officer along Amaveni road and Gokwe turnoff on Friday.

Mukwendi is being charged with attempted murder after hitting the officer who is admitted at Gweru Provincial hospital.

The police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a hit and run driver.

In a statement the Zimbabwe Republic Police said, "The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the location and arrest of a suspect, Morris Mukwendi of Kwekwe for attempted murder. The suspect ran over a female member of the ZRP at the 2,5km peg along Amaveni road/ Gokwe turn off on 30/04/21 at 1130hrs."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

2 mins ago | 1 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

11 mins ago | 29 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

14 mins ago | 6 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Ex-AirZim workers reject Zimdollar payouts

17 mins ago | 24 Views

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

19 mins ago | 22 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Scramble for Hwange

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

26 mins ago | 40 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

27 mins ago | 32 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

29 mins ago | 21 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

31 mins ago | 34 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

32 mins ago | 38 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

33 mins ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

44 mins ago | 58 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

50 mins ago | 63 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

56 mins ago | 442 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

57 mins ago | 64 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

57 mins ago | 41 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

58 mins ago | 146 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

1 hr ago | 31 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

13 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

13 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

14 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days