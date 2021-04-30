Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Man knocked over a female copBy Tarisai MudahondoKwekwe man Morris Mukwendi is on the run after he ran over and knocked down a police officer along Amaveni road and Gokwe turnoff on Friday.Mukwendi is being charged with attempted murder after hitting the officer who is admitted at Gweru Provincial hospital.The police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a hit and run driver.In a statement the Zimbabwe Republic Police said, "The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the location and arrest of a suspect, Morris Mukwendi of Kwekwe for attempted murder. The suspect ran over a female member of the ZRP at the 2,5km peg along Amaveni road/ Gokwe turn off on 30/04/21 at 1130hrs."