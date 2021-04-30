Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare pardon Muzadzi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
GIFT MUZADZI has been forgiven by Dynamos for alleged insubordination and is likely to retain his post as goalkeepers' coach.

The former DeMbare goal-minder appeared before the club's disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

He was suspended on April 13 after he reportedly criticised club treasurer Moses Chikwariro for giving the technical team US$3 per week for bus fare.

Muzadzi was also accused of sabotage for allegedly badmouthing the Isaiah Mupfurutsa-led executive.

Dynamos communications officer Yvonne Mangunda said the matter was an internal issue.

Club chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa could not be reached yesterday, while Muzadzi's phone was not reachable.

However, it is believed the former Warrior's player was given a strong reprimand.

Muzadzi will return for duty amid a goalkeeping crisis at DeMbare, who are still to find an experienced keeper to complement Taimon Mvula, who was in goals when Dynamos beat Highlanders 2-0 in the Independence Cup.

In terms of in-field players, the Glamour Boys are covered as all key players who had contractual issues signed for the club after the Uhuru Cup match against Bosso.

Skipper Partson Jaure and utility player Godknows Murwira were some of the influential players who were yet to be tied down.

Dynamos have assembled a decent squad comprising of 2019 Soccer Star of the Year King Nadolo, Slyvester Appiah, Tinotenda "Kedha" Chiunye, Juan Mutudza and Tinashe Makanda.

Dribbling wizard Tanaka Chidhobha, Shadreck Nyahwa, Barnabas Mushunje, veteran striker Newman Sianchali, David Temwanjira and former Triangle star Trevor Mavhunga are expected to be pivotal when the 2021 Premier Soccer League season starts with a cup competition on May 15.

The league is expected to start on July 17. The resolutions were made at a Premier Soccer League annual general meeting held in the capital on Friday.

The league sponsor, believed to be Delta Beverages, will be unveiled before the beginning of the cup competition.

