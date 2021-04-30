Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Dotito

A Dotito man, Joseph Mafios (23) allegedly pounced on a 15-year-old who was coming from studies around 9pm on Thursday and robbed him of cash.The minor told Mafios that he had no money but Mafios forcibly took the boy's satchel and searched for money and found none.He further stripped naked the boy and found US$5 in his pair of trousers before forcing the boy to flee.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.After taking the money, Mafios hired a sex worker Emily Chidzikoti and paid for the services with the loot.The boy told his uncle about the robbery and filed a police report.Police tracked Mafios and found him at Chidzikoti's homestead behind a bar where they arrested him.Mafios told the police that he had paid US$5 for sex services rendered.Police warned parents and guardians to supervise their children while studying at home.FeedbackWhatsApp +27 61 028 2354Twitter @ simbasitho