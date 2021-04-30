Latest News Editor's Choice


UBH Covid-19 admissions up

by Staff reporter
THE United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) has in the last six weeks recorded an increase in Covid-19 admissions, an official has said.

Patients with Covid-19 who go to UBH are treated at the renovated Old Bartley Memorial Block and a Covid-19 facility run by Arundel Hospital at the institution.

"We are beginning see an increase in our admissions from zero to one to eight to 18 in less than six weeks. Maybe this means the third wave is upon us," said UBH acting CEO Narcisius Dzvanga after receiving a donation of personal protective equipment from a United Kingdombased charity, Impilo Revival, last week.

Dzvanga, also the consultant physician in charge of Covid-19 patients, said the institution was in desperate need for more support of this nature to protect its health workers.

Source - the standard

